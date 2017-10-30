FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Odebrecht says wants to keep Braskem as part of the group's investments
October 30, 2017 / 8:53 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Brazil's Odebrecht says wants to keep Braskem as part of the group's investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s construction conglomerate Odebrecht SA said in a statement on Monday the company intends to “maintain Braskem as part of the group’s investments”.

The corporate logo of the Odebrecht SA construction conglomerate is pictured at its headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Odebrecht is the controlling shareholder of Braskem, with a 38.1 percent stake. “Odebrecht keeps working on alternatives to create value to Braskem and all its shareholders”, Odebrecht said. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Monday LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB.N) has approached Brazil’s Braskem SA (BRKM5.SA) for a potential takeover.

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
