a month ago
Brazil's Petrobras and Odebrecht in talks to revise Braskem shareholder accord: filing
July 18, 2017 / 9:46 PM / a month ago

Brazil's Petrobras and Odebrecht in talks to revise Braskem shareholder accord: filing

1 Min Read

The logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen on a tank in at Petrobras Paulinia refinery in Paulinia, Brazil July 1, 2017.Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA began discussions with construction company Odebrecht SA [ODBES.UL] to revise the shareholder accord in petrochemical company Braskem SA, the oil company said on Tuesday.

In securities filings, Petrobras, as the oil company is known, and Braskem said the revision aims to improve the relationship between partners. Odebrecht has a 50.1 percent stake in Braskem and Petrobras owns 47 percent.

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

