Beauty products startup aimed at U.S. military raises $12 million

(Reuters) - Bravo Sierra, a beauty and wellness products brand launched about half a year ago by two former L’Oreal executives to pamper U.S. soldiers, on Wednesday said it raised a further $12 million in funding.

Co-founder Justin Guilbert said the company’s eight products, including a shaving foam that can be used without water and heavy duty wipes that could be used in the field when showers are unavailable, are meant for soldiers on active duty.

Berlin-based Global Founders Capital led the round which included Mousse Partners and Canaan Partners, according to Bravo Sierra.

Bravo Sierra has now raised nearly $20 million so far and plans to expand its product line for the military. It also plans a push into civilian retail next year, appealing to active and outdoor enthusiasts.

The company declined to comment on its financial performance.