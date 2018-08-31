Exclusive: Brazil prosecutors hope to strike deal lifting glyphosate injunction

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil federal prosecutors are negotiating with health authority Anvisa and the agriculture ministry to reach a deal that could lift an injunction against the popular weed-killer glyphosate, a prosecutor on the case told Reuters on Friday.

Brasilia-based Prosecutor Luciana Loureira Oliveira said by telephone that prosecutors have requested a meeting next week to discuss a deal that would lift an injunction on the registration of glyphosate products, provided Anvisa issues a decision in the first quarter of 2019 and the ministry agrees not to appeal the health regulator’s decision.

Anvisa said it was taking necessary legal action in the case and could not comment on the prosecutor’s remarks. The ministry of agriculture’s press office declined to comment on the proposed deal.