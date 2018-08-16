Ban on glyphosate would be 'disaster' for Brazil agriculture: minister

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - A potential ban on the popular herbicide glyphosate in Brazil would be a “disaster” for the country’s agriculture, and a court case that has targeted the agrochemical is worrying, Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A worker sprays insecticide at orange trees on a farm in Limeira, Brazil January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

A Brazilian court ruled on Aug. 3 that new products containing the chemical could not be registered in the country and existing registrations would be temporarily suspended starting from September, until health authority Anvisa issues a decision on its reevaluation of glyphosate’s safety.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Maggi said that glyphosate is used on around 95 percent of soy, corn and cotton harvested in the country and that there is no readily available substitute for it.

Brazil’s Solicitor General’s office has said it is preparing an appeal to the court decision with the Agriculture Ministry’s backing. Maggi said he is confident the ruling will be overturned on appeal.

The Brazilian court case is part of a global pushback against the chemical. A U.S. judge ruled last week that Monsanto must pay $289 million in damages to a man who alleged its glyphosate-based products like Roundup caused his cancer.

Monsanto, taken over earlier this year by Bayer AG, said in a statement that more than 800 reviews, including those by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. National Institutes of Health, support that glyphosate does not cause cancer. The company is appealing the U.S. court ruling.