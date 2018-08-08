FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2018 / 7:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil pesticide group to appeal ruling suspending glyphosate weed killer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A Brazilian association of pesticide companies said on Wednesday it expects to appeal, by next week, a court ruling suspending the use in Brazil of products containing glyphosate, an herbicide widely employed for soybeans and other crops in the South American nation.

Silvia Fagnani, executive director of Sindiveg, said the Agriculture Ministry is responsible for registration of agrochemicals such as glyphosate, adding sale and commercial use may continue until the ministry officially publishes any decision otherwise.

“The industry awaits publication in the official gazette regarding use and sale of the three products banned in the court ruling,” Fagnani said, referring also to insecticide abamectin and fungicide thiram.

Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

