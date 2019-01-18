Brazil's farm minister worried about Israel embassy move

Brazil's Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina arrives for an interview with Reuters in Brasilia, Brazil January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias said on Friday the farm sector is worried that President Jair Bolsonaro’s plan to move Brazil’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem could hurt halal meat exports to Muslim countries.

“Of course the agricultural sector that I represent is worried,” Dias told Reuters, when asked about possible repercussions for trade with Arab countries if the embassy were to be moved. “Brazil cannot lose markets, we need to open new markets,” she said.