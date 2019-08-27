World News
August 27, 2019 / 10:09 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Brazil Congress committee OKs commercial farming on indigenous reserves

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - A Brazilian congressional committee on Tuesday approved a proposed constitutional amendment to allow commercial agriculture on indigenous reserves, a practice that is currently prohibited.

Following approval by Brazil’s Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee, the proposal will now pass to a specially formed committee for consideration. After passing through committee votes, a constitutional amendment must ultimately be approved by supermajorities in both houses of Congress.

Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Jake Spring; Editing by Sandra Maler

