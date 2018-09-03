Brazil court overturns ban on weed-killer glyphosate

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) - A Brazilian court on Monday overturned an injunction banning products containing the popular weed-killer glyphosate, knocking down a previous ruling that had promised to up-end the soy planting season set to begin this month.

FILE PHOTO: Soybeans are harvested at a farm in Porto Nacional, Tocantins state, Brazil March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Roberto Samora/File Photo

Last month a Brazilian judge ruled to halt the registration of new glyphosate-based products in the country and to suspend existing registrations after 30 days, until health agency Anvisa issues a pending ruling on its safety.

That 30-day deadline had been expected to pass on Monday, just as the first month of soy planting gets under way.

Brazil is the world’s largest exporter of soybeans and relies heavily on the agrochemical, with Bayer AG’s Monsanto SA being the biggest seller of glyphosate products in the country.

Bayer, Monsanto and a Brazilian pesticide industry group did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Hundreds of lawsuits alleging Monsanto’s glyphosate products cause cancer are making their way through U.S. courts. Bayer and Monsanto say decades of use and numerous reviews of glyphosate show the chemical to be safe.