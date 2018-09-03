Brazil court overturns injunction suspending glyphosate

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) - A Brazilian court has overturned an injunction banning products containing the popular weed-killer glyphosate, following a government appeal of the decision, according to court documents disclosed on Monday.

Last month a Brazilian judge had ruled to halt the registration of new glyphosate-based products in the country and to suspend existing registrations after 30 days, to remain in effect until health agency Anvisa issues a pending ruling on its safety.