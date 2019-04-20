Avianca Brasil cancels more than 1,300 flights: local media

FILE PHOTO - Customers walk past Avianca airline check-in machines at Congonhas airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 12, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Avianca Brasil has canceled more than 1,300 flights, Brazilian media reported on Saturday, as the bankrupt airline was forced to reduce its fleet by more than two-thirds.

The cancellations, for April 19-28, are nationwide, with airports in Brasilia, Guarulhos in Sao Paulo, and Galeao in Rio de Janeiro, the hardest hit, O Estado de Sao Paulo reported.

Avianca, which filed for bankruptcy protection in December, has to return 18 leased planes after Easter, Brazil’s National Civil Aviation Agency said on Thursday, reducing its fleet to just eight aircraft.

Earlier this month, the airline had 35 planes.