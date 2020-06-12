Brazil airline Gol says not in talks to postpone $300 million debt repayment

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOLL4.SA) is not in talks to postpone a $300-million debt repayment due in August, it said in a statement released late on Thursday.
Gol said in its statement that “as of this date, no negotiations are in progress to delay the payment of a $300 million loan due in August,” a response to a report in local media this week that it was in talks with U.S. airline Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) to delay payment.
