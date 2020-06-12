Brazil airline Gol says not in talks to postpone $300 million debt repayment

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA is seen inside an airplane at Augusto Severo International Airport in Natal, Brazil November 23, 2018. Picture taken November 23, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOLL4.SA) is not in talks to postpone a $300-million debt repayment due in August, it said in a statement released late on Thursday.

Gol said in its statement that “as of this date, no negotiations are in progress to delay the payment of a $300 million loan due in August,” a response to a report in local media this week that it was in talks with U.S. airline Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) to delay payment.