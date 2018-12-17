Big Story 10
December 17, 2018 / 10:48 AM / in 15 minutes

Brazil airline Gol evaluating options after foreign ownership restrictions lifted

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest airline, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes, is weighing its options after the government lifted longstanding restrictions on foreign ownership of carriers, the company said in a securities filing on Monday.

The airline said it was “evaluating” the decision because it could “enhance value-creation for company shareholders by allowing non-Brazilian control of Gol.”

Until last week, foreign investors could own up to 20 percent of Brazilian airlines. Two U.S.-based carriers already had a footprint in Brazil.

Delta Airlines owns 10 percent of Gol and United Continental Holdings owns 8 percent of rival Azul.

Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.