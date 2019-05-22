Business News
May 22, 2019 / 9:13 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Brazil grants first permit to foreign airline eyeing domestic flights

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian air travel regulator ANAC said on Wednesday that it had granted Spain’s Air Europa a preliminary permit to explore opening a subsidiary flying domestic routes in the country — the first foreign airline to be receive such an authorization.

ANAC granted the permit under a temporary decree signed last December that is expected to become permanent law on Wednesday following a vote in the Senate. The decree lifts a prior 20% limit on foreign ownership of Brazilian airlines.

Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
