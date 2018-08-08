FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2018 / 8:22 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Norwegian Air cleared by regulators to operate Brazil-to-London flights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Norwegian Air on Wednesday received a green light to operate flights in and out of Brazil, according to a notice published in the country’s equivalent of the U.S. Federal Register.

FILE PHOTO: A Norwegian Air Boeing 737-800 is seen during the presentation of Norwegian Air first low cost transatlantic flight service from Argentina at Ezeiza airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci/File Photo

Norwegian, which is Europe’s third largest low-cost airline, had requested permission in July to operate flights between Brazil and London starting in 2019.

Besides transporting passengers, Brazil’s airlines regulator, known as Anac, said Norwegian will also be authorized to transport cargo and mail.

Norwegian Air did not immediately respondto a request for comment.

Reporting by Flavia Bohone; Additional reporting by Terje Solsvik in Oslo; editing by Jonathan Oatis

