Brazil's government sets new auction for Viracopos airport

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A Brazilian government decree has determined that the city of Campinas’ financially troubled Viracopos airport should be re-auctioned, according to the official gazette.

The decree published on Thursday said the Economy Minister would analyze whether the airport’s debt will be transferred to a new operator in the future.

The airport, one of Sao Paulo state’s largest, was built and is now operated by Triunfo (TPIS3.SA), which is under bankruptcy protection.