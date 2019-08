FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on during an Soldier's Day ceremony, in Brasilia, Brazil August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s spokesman said on Monday president Jair Bolsonaro may visit the Amazon region later this week to check on the efforts to reduce forest fires.

Otavio Rego Barros said Chile and Ecuador have offered aircraft to help combat the fires in the Amazon.