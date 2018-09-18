FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 18, 2018 / 9:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil antitrust watchdog probes banks in cryptocurrency trade

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s antitrust watchdog CADE opened an investigation on Tuesday into alleged monopolistic practices by the country’s largest banks in the cryptocurrency sector that it said could be limiting the action of brokers.

CADE said in a document that it was looking into the alleged practices by Banco do Brasil SA (BBAS3.SA), Banco Bradesco SA (BBDC4.SA), Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB4.SA), Banco Santander Brasil SA (SANB11.SA), unlisted Banco Inter and cooperative bank Sicredi.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Christian Plumb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.