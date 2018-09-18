Brazil antitrust watchdog probes banks in cryptocurrency trade

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s antitrust watchdog CADE opened an investigation on Tuesday into alleged monopolistic practices by the country’s largest banks in the cryptocurrency sector that it said could be limiting the action of brokers.

CADE said in a document that it was looking into the alleged practices by Banco do Brasil SA (BBAS3.SA), Banco Bradesco SA (BBDC4.SA), Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB4.SA), Banco Santander Brasil SA (SANB11.SA), unlisted Banco Inter and cooperative bank Sicredi.