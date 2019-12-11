Brazil's Bolsonaro wishes Argentina well under new government

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on during a ceremony of the provisional land regularization measure at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, who has criticized Argentina’s new left-leaning Peronist government, said on Wednesday he hopes his neighbor will do well because it is the largest Brazilian trade partner in Latin America.

“Argentina has a lot to offer us and we to Argentina,” he said in a speech to the CNI industry lobby. Bolsonaro had called incoming President Alberto Fernandez a “red bandit” but adopted a more conciliatory tone since he took office on Tuesday and highlighted the importance of relations with Brazil in his inaugural speech.