Brazil auto output jumps nearly 30 percent in February, sales flat

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Automobile production in Brazil rose 29.9 percent in February from January, while sales slipped 0.6 percent, the national automakers’ association said on Monday.

Automakers in Brazil produced around 257,200 new cars and trucks last month, while sales totaled about 198,600 vehicles, according to industry group Anfavea. Compared with a year ago, auto output rose 20.5 percent and sales grew by 26.6 percent.

Brazil was one of the world’s five biggest auto markets until a recent downturn and remains a major base of operations for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Volkswagen AG, General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co.