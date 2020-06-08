Brazil's BNDES suspends interest, debt payments owed by regional governments

FILE PHOTO: A sign at the main entrance of the Brazilian National Development Bank (BNDES) building is seen in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil January 8, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian development bank BNDES has suspended the payment of interest and principal on debt owed by municipalities and states through the end of the year, chief executive Gustavo Montezano said on Monday.

Speaking in Rio de Janeiro, Montezano said this could save states hit by the coronavirus crisis up to 3.9 billion reais ($790 million), and added that the bank may also make emergency transfers of 456 million reais to 13 states.