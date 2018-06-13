FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2018 / 8:20 PM / in 34 minutes

Brazil watchdog fines Morgan Stanley, Royal Bank of Canada for forex manipulation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s antitrust watchdog on Wednesday fined Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) a total of 42.9 million reais ($11.6 million) for meddling with foreign exchange rates charged to clients.

FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of financial firm Morgan Stanley is pictured on a building in San Diego, California, U.S., September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

The board of regulator Cade unanimously approved a proposal to fine Morgan Stanley 30.280 million reais and RBC 12.586 million reais.

    The banks are accused of colluding to manipulate spreads between bid and ask rates on offshore spot-market transactions involving the Brazilian real.

    Cade had already fined Barclays Plc (BARC.L), Citigroup Inc (C.N), Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE), HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L) and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) 183.5 million reais in 2016 as part of the investigation.

    Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Richard Chang

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
