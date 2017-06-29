FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Brazil's Caixa to resume cheap mortgage line, CEO says
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
June 29, 2017 / 5:45 PM / 2 months ago

Brazil's Caixa to resume cheap mortgage line, CEO says

1 Min Read

A view shows the company logo of Caixa Economica Federal bank in downtown Rio de Janeiro August 20, 2014.Pilar Olivares

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian state lender Caixa Econômica Federal will resume in coming days a low-rate mortgage line that was shut down a month ago for lack of funds, Chief Executive Officer Gilberto Occhi said on Thursday, in an effort to bolster a fragile economic recovery.

Occhi expects to offer around 2 billion reais ($605 million) in so-called Pró-Cotista loans starting in July, supported by federal funds originally earmarked for the Ministry of Cities, he said at the sidelines of an event in Brasília.

The Pró-Cotista line of subsidized housing loans is among the cheapest housing financing available in Brazil, financed by resources drawn from workers severance fund FGTS. It offers rates of 8.6 percent per year, compared with a central bank benchmark rate of 10.25 percent.

Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Andrew Hay

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.