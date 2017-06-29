FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Brazil central bank wants new rules for overdraft credit: sources
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 29, 2017 / 12:03 AM / 2 months ago

Brazil central bank wants new rules for overdraft credit: sources

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank is considering capping the period during which banks' clients can use overdraft protection, in a push to reduce the interest rates paid by consumers, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter.

Banks are reluctant to impose limits on overdraft credit, one of their most profitable products. The central bank, according to the sources, wants a formula that imposes limits on the amount available to clients and the days of usage of the overdraft credit.

According to central bank data, the banks charged an average 328 percent annual interest rate in May.

The central bank declined to comment.

Banks had discussed the issue within a self-regulating group but did not reach any agreement, the sources said.

Thus, they said the central bank has decided to take the lead in discussions with financial institutions.

The central bank has already changed rules governing revolving credit lines offered by credit cards. The use of revolving credit - which could amount to up to 500 percent in annual interest rates - was limited to one month.

After that, banks are required to transfer debts to lower-cost credit products. Brazilian interest rates for consumer credit are among the highest in the world, providing a drag on economic growth.

Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Diane Craft

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.