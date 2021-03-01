Brazil to hike bank taxes to make up for diesel revenue, sources say

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks stand outside the Caixa public bank in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s government plans to raise taxes on banks in order to compensate for lost revenue from cutting diesel and other fuel taxes, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, prompting banking shares to fall on Monday.

The government aims to raise one of the taxes paid by banks, a contribution calculated on net income, to about 23% from 20%, the sources said.

Shares in Brazilian banks fell on Monday afternoon after the newspaper O Globo first reported the shift in tax policy. The government is also planning to end some tax exemptions for vehicles and petrochemical products, the newspaper said.

Bolsonaro has promised truck drivers a reduction in diesel prices by cutting federal taxes on the fuel. That would cost 3.6 billion reais ($640 million) this year and require the government to find revenue elsewhere.

The president has also pledged to cut taxes on cooking gas.

Bolsonaro’s office directed questions to the Economy Ministry, which did not reply to a request for comment.

Shares in the largest banks extended losses in late afternoon after the report. Preferred shares in Itau Unibanco Holding SA closed down 3% at 24.90 reais, and preferred Bradesco shares lost 3.3% to 22.24 reais. Units in Banco Santander Brasil fell 1.2% to 37.09 reais.

($1 = 5.6228 reais)