Brazil says U.S. has reopened its market for Brazil fresh beef exports

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias announced on Friday that the United States had reopened its market for Brazilian fresh beef exports, without providing additional details.

The United States had halted imports of Brazilian fresh beef in June 2017, alleging that some shipments failed to pass food safety checks.

“We were waiting for this news for some time and today we were fortunate to receive it,” Dias wrote on Twitter.

The measure will take effect immediately but there are some necessary steps to be completed, including the Brazilian government sending a list of beef packers approved to export to the United States, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Details will be worked out over a videoconference, the source said.

The USDA had no immediate comment.