Brazil's Temer considers new BNDES chief ahead of graft vote

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil President Michel Temer is evaluating whether to appoint a new chief for state development bank BNDES who is connected to Congressional Speaker Rodrigo Maia, newspaper Estado de S. Paulo reported on Wednesday.

Brazil's President Michel Temer speaks during a ceremony to deliver the Order of Medical Merit medal, in Brasilia, Brazil October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Estado reported that Maia would like to have greater say in economic decisions and favors Luciano Snel, president of insurance broker Icatu Seguros SA, to head the bank.

Temer faces a vote in the lower house of Congress, over which Maia presides, on whether to allow a trial to proceed against him on charges of obstruction of justice and organized crime in relation to a corruption case. The vote could happen this week if it is not postponed.

The current BNDES president, Paulo Rabello de Castro, who is closely connected to Temer, took over the institution after Maria Silvia Bastos Marques stepped down in June.