Brazil's Bolsonaro has second coronavirus test, results could be out Tuesday

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro leaves Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday underwent his second coronavirus test, after it has emerged in recent days that he has had contact with a growing number of people now known to have contracted the virus.

The test results may be released later on Tuesday, the president’s office said, despite the normal period of up to 48 hours.

Bolsonaro was first tested last Thursday after his communications secretary Fabio Wajngarten, who was part of the presidential party that visited the United States last week, tested positive for Covid-19. Bolsonaro tested negative.

So far, 12 people who were part of the president’s entourage in Florida, and four others who participated in meetings with Bolsonaro during the trip, have tested positive and are in self-isolation.

Health authorities in the state of Sao Paulo announced on Tuesday that they have registered Brazil’s first coronavirus-related death.