Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro gives a statement at the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, January 25, 2019. Isac Nobrega/Presidency Brazil/Handout via Reuters

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s surgery continued as planned into Monday afternoon, without problems, as doctors neared completion of the procedure to remove a colostomy bag, presidential spokesman Otávio Santana do Rêgo Barros told Reuters.