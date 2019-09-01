Brazil's Bolsonaro to undergo surgery next week, his third after stabbing attack

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during a launching ceremony of public policies against violent crimes at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

BRASILIA/RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, who was stabbed in the abdomen at a campaign rally a year ago, will undergo surgery next week, his third surgical procedure since the attack although doctors say this one carries only a minor risk.

Bolsonaro, a former army captain, will spend about 10 days recuperating after the procedure, he said on Twitter. The surgery will treat a hernia that developed following his previous surgeries, said Leandro Echenique, one of the president’s doctors.

“It is common for an hernia to develop where you have had abdominal surgery,” Echenique said. “This is a surgical correction ... the president is doing very well health-wise.”

Adélio Bispo de Oliveira, the man accused by prosecutors of stabbing Bolsonaro last September, was acquitted in June after a judge decided that he was mentally unfit.