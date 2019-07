Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro is seen behind him at the transition government building in Brasilia, Brazil, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday he is considering naming his son Eduardo as ambassador to the United States.

Bolsonaro said Eduardo’s appointment as ambassador depends on if he would accept. Eduardo is a federal congressman who has been advising his father on foreign affairs.