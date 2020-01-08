Brazil cancels Davos trip for President Bolsonaro, citing security

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on as he leaves the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has canceled a planned trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos this year, presidential spokesman Otavio Rego Barros told reporters on Wednesday.

Barros said security concerns were a factor in the decision, but denied any connection with recent events in the Middle East, adding that unspecified “political and economic aspects” were also part of the decision.