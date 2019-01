Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro gives a statement at the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, January 25, 2019. Isac Nobrega/Presidency Brazil/Handout via Reuters

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has left intensive care after a planned operation to remove a colostomy bag, and is now recovering in a hospital room in Sao Paulo, a presidential spokesman said on Wednesday.