FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during inauguration ceremony of the new Education Minister Abraham Weintraub at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that he wanted the country’s vast Amazon rainforest to be exploited “in a reasonable way” and criticized the creation of new indigenous reserves by previous governments.

In a Facebook live video, the far-right leader also said he planned to travel to Hungary and Poland in the second half of the year.