Brazil's Bolsonaro leaves hospital and heads to Brasilia

The presidential airplane transporting Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is seen before taking off at the Congonhas airport after leaving the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro left the hospital in Sao Paulo on Wednesday early afternoon and is returning to Brasilia to resume his duties, his spokesman said.

Bolsonaro had an operation on Jan. 28 to remove a colostomy bag that was attached to his intestine after he was stabbed in the abdomen while campaigning for the elections in September.

“In the last five months, there have been three surgeries and one month in hospital,” Bolsonaro tweeted. “I just have to thank God and everyone for finally being able to return to work.”