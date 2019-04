Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he is planning new trips to the United States, China and Middle Eastern countries in the coming months.

Bolsonaro, appearing at a conference with the country’s mayors in Brasilia, also said Brazil is at a crossroads regarding the pension reform approval, saying its passage is urgent.