Brazil's Bolsonaro plays down coronavirus, calls stock market turmoil 'sporadic'

FILE PHOTO: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro smiles as he speaks during a meeting with the Brazilian community at The Miami Dade College Auditorium, in Miami, Florida, U.S., March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

MIAMI (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday played down the coronavirus outbreak, and said that the resulting turmoil in financial markets - Brazilian stocks had their biggest fall on Monday since 1998 - is “sporadic” and not a crisis.

Speaking in Miami during a visit to the United States, Bolsonaro also said that U.S. President Donald Trump is prepared to negotiate some form of free trade agreement with Brazil.