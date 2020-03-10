World News
March 10, 2020 / 2:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro plays down coronavirus, calls stock market turmoil 'sporadic'

FILE PHOTO: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro smiles as he speaks during a meeting with the Brazilian community at The Miami Dade College Auditorium, in Miami, Florida, U.S., March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

MIAMI (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday played down the coronavirus outbreak, and said that the resulting turmoil in financial markets - Brazilian stocks had their biggest fall on Monday since 1998 - is “sporadic” and not a crisis.

Speaking in Miami during a visit to the United States, Bolsonaro also said that U.S. President Donald Trump is prepared to negotiate some form of free trade agreement with Brazil.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu Writing by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

