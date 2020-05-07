Brazil's Bolsonaro says must get economy back on track as soon as possible

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro wearing a protective mask looks on as he walks to the Planalto Palace after a meeting with President of Brazil's Supreme Federal Court Dias Toffoli, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Supreme Federal Court in Brasilia, Brazil May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that some states went too far in their social isolation measures to combat coronavirus, and that the steps must be taken as soon as possible to bring the economy out of intensive care.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with the Supreme Court chief justice, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes and business leaders, Bolsonaro said he fully supports Guedes’ call to scrap salary increases for some public sector workers two years.