Petrobras CEO may become chairman of BRF food company: report

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Shares of BRF SA jumped almost 10 percent after a media outlet said on Wednesday the Brazilian food company’s next chairman could be Pedro Parente, chief executive of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA.

FILE PHOTO: Petrobras Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente talks with the media in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

The online edition of newspaper Valor Econômico reported that major BRF shareholders have a consensus that he would be a good candidate for the position. BRF shareholders will vote to elect 10 new board members on April 26. BRF declined to comment.