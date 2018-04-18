Petrobras CEO may become chairman of BRF food company: report

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Shares of BRF SA jumped almost 10 percent after a media outlet said on Wednesday the Brazilian food company’s next chairman could be Pedro Parente, chief executive of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
The online edition of newspaper Valor Econômico reported that major BRF shareholders have a consensus that he would be a good candidate for the position. BRF shareholders will vote to elect 10 new board members on April 26. BRF declined to comment.
