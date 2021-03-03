Brazil's speaker denies new aid payments will exceed spending cap

FILE PHOTO: President of Brazil's Lower House Arthur Lira is seen in Brasilia, Brazil, February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s lower house speaker, Arthur Lira, knocked down reports on Wednesday that the cost of extending emergency pandemic payouts to the poor being discussed in Congress would exceed the government’s mandatory spending ceiling.

“I want to make clear that speculation over breaking the spending cap is unfounded,” Lira said on Twitter.

The Senate is expected to vote this week on a proposal to extend the monthly assistance payments for another four months.