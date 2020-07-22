Brazil govt forecasts 2020 primary deficit of 787.4 bln reais

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s government on Wednesday revised its 2020 primary budget deficit forecast to 787.4 billion reais ($154 billion) in its latest bi-monthly revenue and expenditure report, from a 540.5 billion reais shortfall projected in the last report in May.

The widening deficit is almost entirely a result of the emergency spending measures announced to mitigate the coronavirus-related shock to the economy, with the outlook for revenues barely changed from two months ago.

The Economy Ministry kept its central government primary revenue estimate largely steady at 1.2 trillion reais from the last report’s 1.21 trillion reais, and raised its primary spending forecast by 229.3 billion reais to 1.98 trillion reais.

The calculations are based on gross domestic product shrinking by 4.7% this year, a projection the ministry maintained earlier this month and which remains at the optimistic end of the forecast spectrum.

Earlier on Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Bruno Funchal said the primary deficit excluding interest payments will probably come in around 12% of GDP this year, easily the widest deficit on record.

The latest deficit forecast may be significantly wider than the last revenue and expenditure report in May, but not so far removed from more recent estimates as the crisis intensified in the intervening two months.

Earlier this month, the Economy Ministry said it projected a central government primary deficit of 795.6 billion reais, or 11.5% of gross domestic product, and a wider public sector deficit of 828.6 billion reais.