World News
October 15, 2019 / 3:19 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Brazil building collapses, at least one dead: rescue worker

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A seven-story residential building collapsed on Tuesday in the northeast Brazilian city of Fortaleza, killing at least one person, a rescue worker told TV channel GloboNews.

Three people were found alive and one dead so far, a rescue worker told Globonews, without giving an estimate of total victims. Television footage showed a handful of rescuers in orange suits digging through a massive pile of wreckage in a residential part of Fortaleza, the capital of Ceara state.

Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

