Federal police officers are seen at the Rio-Niteroi Bridge, where armed police surrounded a hijacked passenger bus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 20, 2019, REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Police in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro shot dead a man who had hijacked a bus and taken passengers hostage, a spokesman for the Military Police said on Tuesday.

More than three dozen people were taken hostage over the four-hour hijacking. None of the hostages were injured.