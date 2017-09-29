WTO opens panel on Canada's Bombardier subsidies: Brazil ministry

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization opened a dispute settlement panel on Friday to rule on Brazil’s complaint that Canada has hurt its commercial jet industry by subsidizing Bombardier Inc’s (BBDb.TO) CSeries jets, the Brazilian foreign ministry said.

A model of Bombardier C Series aeroplane is seen in the Bombardier offices in Belfast, Northern Ireland September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The chief executive of Bombardier’s Brazilian rival Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) told Reuters on Wednesday that a U.S. decision to slap steep anti-subsidy duties on the CSeries should bolster Brazil’s case at the WTO.