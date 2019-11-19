Brazilian judge orders arrest of former Paraguayan President Cartes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A Brazilian judge has issued an arrest warrant for former Paraguayan President vin a new phase of the “Car Wash” probe, targeting black-market money dealers, according to a Justice statement on Tuesday.

The warrant against Cartes, who was president of Paraguay from 2013 to 2018, is already in the red notice of Interpol, the court added. Interpol describes a red notice as a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

The arrest warrant is part of a new phase of the “Car Wash” probe called Patrón, which targets black-market money dealers. According to the Justice, Carters, whose whereabouts was not immediately known, has connections with the black-money dealers.

The Federal Police said in a statement that the operation is intended to crack down on money laundering.

Reuters has not been able to contact Cartes yet.