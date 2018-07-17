FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
July 17, 2018 / 12:55 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Brazil's federal police seek to arrest 64 in cargo theft probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal police were seeking to arrest 64 people on Tuesday as part of a cargo theft investigation, police said in a statement.

The operation, codenamed “Transbordo,” uncovered a cargo theft scheme involving truck drivers in six Brazilian states. The police estimated that losses resulting from the scheme surpassed 8.6 million reais.

The statement did not name those targeted.

In May, Reuters reported that cargo theft in Brazil was on pace for a new record in 2018. Cargo theft has prompted retailers such as Via Varejo SA and Magazine Luiza SA to develop operations that allows customers to pick up online orders.

Reporting by Maria Clara Prestes; Writing by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.