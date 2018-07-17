Brazil's federal police seek to arrest 64 in cargo theft probe

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal police were seeking to arrest 64 people on Tuesday as part of a cargo theft investigation, police said in a statement.

The operation, codenamed “Transbordo,” uncovered a cargo theft scheme involving truck drivers in six Brazilian states. The police estimated that losses resulting from the scheme surpassed 8.6 million reais.

The statement did not name those targeted.

In May, Reuters reported that cargo theft in Brazil was on pace for a new record in 2018. Cargo theft has prompted retailers such as Via Varejo SA and Magazine Luiza SA to develop operations that allows customers to pick up online orders.