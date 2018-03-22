Brazil central bank taps communications head for rate-setting committee

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The Brazilian central bank said on Thursday it named Carolina de Assis Barros as the head of its administration division, including a woman in its interest-rate setting committee for the first time in eight years.

If approved by the Senate, Assis, who currently leads the bank’s communications department and has been an employee since 2000, will replace Maurício Moura as one of the nine members of the so-called Copom committee. Moura, in turn, will become the bank’s head of institutional relations and citizenship.