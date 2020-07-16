Brazil's Campos Neto says economic outlook improving, recovery likely to be V shaped

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Central Bank President Roberto Campos Neto gestures during a news conference at the Brazil Central Bank headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian Central Bank President, Roberto Campos Neto, said on Thursday that the economic recovery seems to be shaped more like a “V” and, despite the expectation of a 6.4% GDP contraction this year, the outlook seems to be improving.

Speaking in a webcast organized by Itau Unibanco (ITUB4.SA), Campos Neto said consumption spending is likely to grow in coming weeks as emergency aid payments are scheduled to go until November and more credit programs targeting small and mid-sized companies are launched.