Brazil hopes to mitigate impact of EU chicken ban: minister

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi wrapped up three days of talks with the European Union on Thursday without any guarantees that Brazilian chicken imports will be allowed in without restrictions.

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi reacts during the presentation of the performance of the agribusiness sector during 2017, including the number of exports, at the Ministry of Agriculture in Brasilia, Brazil January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

The European Commission will vote on whether to restrict Brazilian chicken exports from BRF SA and other companies on April 18, Maggi said from Brussels.

“We have the expectation of minimizing the negative impact on Brazilian chicken exports to the European bloc,” Maggi said in a post on his Facebook page, without elaborating.

“After the decision, the government will take measures to reestablish commercial flows,” Maggi wrote.

In mid-March the Brazilian government preemptively halted production and certification of poultry exports from scandal-hit food processor BRF to the European Union.

BRF is a target in a food safety probe which accused it of engaging in fraud to evade food safety checks, and the ban led it to send thousands of workers on paid leave to adjust capacity.