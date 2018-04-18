Brazil lifts embargo on some BRF plants, shares rise

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA is allowed to resume production at certain plants that export to the European Union, according to an Agriculture Ministry document sent to Reuters on Wednesday.

News of the decision lifted BRF shares 3.6 percent in early trade. It concerns eight plants, according to the document, dated April 17. BRF, Brazil’s largest chicken processor, had no immediate comment.

The ministry preemptively suspended production and health certification of BRF’s poultry exports to the EU in mid-March due to a food safety investigation. The embargo had affected 10 production units, BRF said at the time.

The agriculture ministry’s decision may bring only temporary relief to the company, with exports from nine BRF poultry plants facing a possible ban as early as Thursday. Brazil Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi said Brazil would launch an effort to appeal the ban before the World Trade Organization.

Maggi’s frustration came after almost a month of Brazil’s self-imposed embargo, when talks with the European Union ended without any guarantees that Brazilian chicken imports will be allowed in without restrictions.

A draft proposal is pending before the European Commission’s standing committee on plants, animals, food and feed. The committee will determine whether “to delist certain Brazilian establishments from which imports of products of animal origin are currently authorized.”

Brazil’s southern Santa Catarina state, which sends 15 percent of its chicken exports to the European Union, welcomed the move.

Three of the eight plants affected by the ministry’s decision are based in the region. Santa Catarina chicken exports to Europe totaled $365 million last year, the state government said in a statement.

“Chicken is our main export product to Europe,” noted Airton Spies, Santa Catarina’s agriculture secretary.

BRF’s Nova Mutum and Capinzal units, located respectively in Mato Grosso and Santa Catarina states, do not show up in the list of units cleared by the Brazilian government.

A ministry spokeswoman declined to comment beyond the official document.